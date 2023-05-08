GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Up 7.4% After Insider Buying Activity

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) rose 7.4% during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.76. Approximately 1,104,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 2,632,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.71.

Specifically, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on GitLab from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.14 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in GitLab by 724.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in GitLab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter worth $1,210,000. 48.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

