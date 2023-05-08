Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) CEO Buys $35,075.64 in Stock

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) CEO Randall M. Chesler acquired 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.68 per share, with a total value of $35,075.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,685 shares in the company, valued at $134,365.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 778,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,796. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $51.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 94.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

