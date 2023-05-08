Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.37

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPYGet Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.37 and last traded at $74.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Glanbia Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.50.

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.7498 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

About Glanbia

(Get Rating)

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.