Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 888

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GKOS. StockNews.com raised Glaukos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.13.

NYSE GKOS opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.33. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 48.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

