Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Trading Down 5.7%

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.42. Approximately 9,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 81,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Global Business Travel Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth $1,127,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter worth $882,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
