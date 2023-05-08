Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.96 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.24 million, a PE ratio of 52.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66.

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 494.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 287,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 96,010 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 135,396 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of those properties to healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

