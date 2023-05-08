Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,280,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 1,104,422 shares.The stock last traded at $17.96 and had previously closed at $17.92.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.