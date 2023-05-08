GMX Price Hits $62.94 (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $62.94 or 0.00228454 BTC on exchanges. GMX has a total market cap of $547.23 million and $34.60 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,212,105 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,694,662 tokens. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GMX’s official website is gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

