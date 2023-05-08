goeasy (GSY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect goeasy to post earnings of C$2.99 per share for the quarter.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.87 by C$0.18. goeasy had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.20 million.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Up 4.3 %

GSY opened at C$92.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$102.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$111.98. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$87.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.09.

goeasy Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.96 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total transaction of C$49,824.25. Corporate insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark cut their price target on goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.71.

goeasy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.