Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Up 8.3%

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.27. 13,823,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 15,452,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRAB. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised Grab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.60 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.39 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 117.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 311.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Grab during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

