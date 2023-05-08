Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Earnings Results

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.22 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $7.01 on Monday. Gray Television has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $650.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Gray Television by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gray Television by 3,194.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 15,558 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Gray Television by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.