Great-West Lifeco (GWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.89 per share for the quarter.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$14.07 billion during the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 7.49%.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$38.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 11.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.03. The stock has a market cap of C$35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$27.99 and a one year high of C$39.04.

Great-West Lifeco Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 60.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GWO. CIBC raised shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.88.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Rating)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.