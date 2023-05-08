Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

