Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to “Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Trading Up 5.1 %
NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $48.08 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Brick Partners (GRBK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.