Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Plans $2.09 Semi-annual Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 2.0894 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.35. 47,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,657. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $406.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

