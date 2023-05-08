Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Plans $2.09 Semi-annual Dividend

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 2.0894 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a dividend payout ratio of 61.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to earn $10.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PAC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.35. 47,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,657. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $126.01 and a twelve month high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.50.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
