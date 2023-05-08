GSK’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,245 ($15.55) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.87) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.12) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,575 ($19.68) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.66).
GSK Price Performance
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,462.40 ($18.27) on Thursday. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($16.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,449.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,434.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,366.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.28.
GSK Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at GSK
In other news, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,730.63). In other news, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.48) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,705.40). Also, insider Iain Mackay bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,493 ($18.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,986 ($3,730.63). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,612. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
