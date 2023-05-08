Guggenheim Upgrades Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) to “Buy”

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $145.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $633,811.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,125. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

