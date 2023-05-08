H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNNMY. AlphaValue raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of HNNMY opened at $2.80 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia and Oceania, Europe and Africa, and North and South America.

