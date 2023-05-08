Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.84 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.74 EPS.

HLIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,854. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.94.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Harmonic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 254,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Harmonic by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,506,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 386,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmonic by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

