Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $161-171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.84 million. Harmonic also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.63-0.74 EPS.
HLIT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,854. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.94.
HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Friday, April 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.
