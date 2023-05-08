Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $721.65 million. Harmonic also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.11-0.15 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

Harmonic stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.48. 1,441,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $148,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

