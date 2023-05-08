HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of IKNA stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $265.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.85. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 74.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 214,404 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

