Head to Head Analysis: NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI)

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) and Advanced Health Intelligence (NASDAQ:AHI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares NetEase and Advanced Health Intelligence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetEase 20.99% 18.49% 11.67% Advanced Health Intelligence N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NetEase has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Health Intelligence has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetEase 0 0 4 0 3.00 Advanced Health Intelligence 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NetEase and Advanced Health Intelligence, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NetEase presently has a consensus target price of $108.80, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given NetEase’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetEase and Advanced Health Intelligence’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetEase $13.99 billion 4.16 $2.80 billion $4.55 19.54 Advanced Health Intelligence $473,859.00 19.83 -$14.57 million N/A N/A

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Health Intelligence.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.5% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Advanced Health Intelligence shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NetEase beats Advanced Health Intelligence on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through the following business segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. The Online Game Services segment produces online PC-client games. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. The Cloud Music segment represents revenue from online music services through the sales of membership subscriptions in various content and service packages. The Innovative Businesses and Others segment offers other services, which include

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner. It serves mobile health and telehealth, life and health insurance, fitness and wellness, and consumer apparel sectors. The company was formerly known as Advanced Human Imaging Limited and changed its name to Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. in December 2022. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in South Perth, Australia.

