Head-To-Head Analysis: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) vs. Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) and Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Netlist’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NXP Semiconductors 20.81% 49.23% 16.14% Netlist -35.94% -114.08% -53.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NXP Semiconductors and Netlist’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NXP Semiconductors $13.21 billion 3.29 $2.79 billion $10.43 16.04 Netlist $161.64 million 7.29 -$33.37 million ($0.19) -25.32

Analyst Recommendations

NXP Semiconductors has higher revenue and earnings than Netlist. Netlist is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NXP Semiconductors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NXP Semiconductors and Netlist, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NXP Semiconductors 0 10 8 1 2.53 Netlist 0 0 0 0 N/A

NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus target price of $190.09, suggesting a potential upside of 13.60%. Given NXP Semiconductors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NXP Semiconductors is more favorable than Netlist.

Volatility and Risk

NXP Semiconductors has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Netlist has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NXP Semiconductors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Netlist shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NXP Semiconductors beats Netlist on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design. Its product solutions are used in a wide range of end market applications including: automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Netherlands, United States, Singapore, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Other Countries. The company was founded on August 2, 2006, and is headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

