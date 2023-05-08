Head to Head Comparison: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) vs. PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Rating) and PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and PubMatic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 26.27% 19.83% 17.45% PubMatic 11.20% 12.96% 6.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of PubMatic shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PubMatic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A PubMatic 0 3 6 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yalla Group and PubMatic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

PubMatic has a consensus price target of $18.38, indicating a potential upside of 49.39%. Given PubMatic’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PubMatic is more favorable than Yalla Group.

Volatility and Risk

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PubMatic has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yalla Group and PubMatic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $303.60 million 1.75 $79.76 million $0.45 8.00 PubMatic $256.38 million 2.53 $28.70 million $0.50 24.60

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than PubMatic. Yalla Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PubMatic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Yalla Group beats PubMatic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

(Get Rating)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. Its platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles. In addition, it offers Real-Time Bidding (RTB) programmatic technologies, which provides various selling options across screens and ad formats; digital advertising inventory quality solutions to detect and filter out invalid traffic and other nefarious activity; Ad quality solutions targeting the reduction of security issues, quality issues, and performance issues; Identity Hub, an identity solution that allows for the use of any advertiser preferred user identifier in a scaled and privacy-compliant fashion; Audience Encore, an audience data platform; and cross-platform video, a sell side platform, which connects trusted video buyers to premium publishers. The company's platform supports an array of ad formats and digital device types, including mobile app, mobile web, desktop, display, video, over-the-top (OTT), connected television, and media. PubMatic, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.