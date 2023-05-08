Head-To-Head Survey: Reed’s (REED) and Its Rivals

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) is one of 17 public companies in the “Bottled & canned soft drinks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Reed’s to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Reed’s has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reed’s’ peers have a beta of 0.26, indicating that their average share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reed’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reed’s -36.23% -12,036.32% -59.55% Reed’s Competitors -1.35% -1,082.82% -0.91%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reed’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Reed’s Competitors 108 537 977 69 2.60

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reed’s and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies have a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Reed’s’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reed’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Reed’s and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Reed’s $53.04 million -$19.22 million -0.26 Reed’s Competitors $54.95 billion $444.17 million 14.56

Reed’s’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Reed’s. Reed’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.8% of Reed’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Reed’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Bottled & canned soft drinks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Reed’s peers beat Reed’s on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

