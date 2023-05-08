Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $910-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $911.59 million.

HLIO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.17. 91,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,839. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $73.64. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

