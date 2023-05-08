Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $909.75 million. Helios Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Helios Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 91,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $73.64.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.51 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. CJS Securities began coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Institutional Trading of Helios Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,972,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,823,000 after acquiring an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $18,359,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments. The Hydraulics segment provides screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrated fluid power packages and subsystems used in hydraulic systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.