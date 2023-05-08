Hemenway Trust Co LLC Acquires 131 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,282,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,156. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

