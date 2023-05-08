Hemenway Trust Co LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,590 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.60. 1,195,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,290. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $107.92. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,116,181. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,530,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,366 shares of company stock worth $8,276,633. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

