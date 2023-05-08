Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases New Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 423.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 54,221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,382,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $16,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $4.66 on Monday, reaching $167.90. 1,418,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,014. The company has a market capitalization of $379.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $172.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

