Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 3,825 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 184,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.9% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,031,000 after buying an additional 193,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,547,000 after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.94. 738,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,035. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $105.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The firm has a market cap of $222.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

