Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 69,031 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,790 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 69,031 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $2.63 on Monday, hitting $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,421,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,186,684. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. The company has a market cap of $188.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

