Hemenway Trust Co LLC Takes $228,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in ASML by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASML by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

NASDAQ:ASML traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $652.28. 305,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,111. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $638.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

