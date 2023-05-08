Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.45, reports. The business had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.82 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.
Heritage Insurance Stock Performance
Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 209,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,705. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.
Insider Activity
In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 208,460 shares of company stock valued at $414,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HRTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.30 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.
Heritage Insurance Company Profile
Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.
