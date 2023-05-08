Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.45, reports. The business had revenue of $176.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.82 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Heritage Insurance stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 209,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,705. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $96.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 202,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $396,821.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,811,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,509,785.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 208,460 shares of company stock valued at $414,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,843,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 874,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 106,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $852,000. 49.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Heritage Insurance from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.30 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.