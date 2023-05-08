Hermez Network Tops 24-Hour Volume of $283,893.35 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.95 or 0.00017689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $180.74 million and $283,893.35 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020171 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00024944 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018617 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,960.25 or 0.99973111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.93564261 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $287,102.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.