Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.81-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.80 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.88-$0.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.85. 179,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,835. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.77. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

