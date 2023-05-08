HNI (NYSE:HNI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.26 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. HNI’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE HNI traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.37. 269,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,594. HNI has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.92.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HNI shares. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HNI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 53.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HNI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in HNI by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

