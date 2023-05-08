Hongli Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HLP) Quiet Period Will End on May 8th

Hongli Group’s (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 8th. Hongli Group had issued 2,062,500 shares in its initial public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $8,250,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Hongli Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hongli Group stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. Hongli Group has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.