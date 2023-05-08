Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $108.33 million and $8.55 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $7.93 or 0.00028736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00119001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00046163 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,663,562 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

