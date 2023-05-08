Horizon Therapeutics Public Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 25,550 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 337% compared to the average daily volume of 5,843 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,938. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.39. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
Featured Articles
