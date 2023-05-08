HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,400,130 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 764,916 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HP were worth $360,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in HP by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,512,391 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,426,000 after buying an additional 139,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HP by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,680,424 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $45,174,000 after purchasing an additional 501,013 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of HP by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 281,743 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,270 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,074,430. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $40.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

