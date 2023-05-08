Hudock Inc. Acquires 124,334 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 349.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,334 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,370,283. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.