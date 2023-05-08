Hudock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,427 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.69. 3,199,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,868,931. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

