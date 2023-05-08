Hudock Inc. Sells 607 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 48,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.49. 57,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,326. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $93.06.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

