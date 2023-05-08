Hudock Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hudock Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Hudock Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deere & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,913,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,051,982. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $98.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

