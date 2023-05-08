HUNT (HUNT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $68.49 Million

HUNT (HUNT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. HUNT has a market capitalization of $68.49 million and $2.48 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUNT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT was first traded on March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,912,688 tokens. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town. HUNT’s official message board is news.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

