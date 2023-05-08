Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,200 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. American Express makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.8 %

AXP stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.91. The stock had a trading volume of 650,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,510,112. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. The company has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

