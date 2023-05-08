Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 84,000 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAB. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 480,125 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 342,018 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 297,595 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 243,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Photronics by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 362,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.69. 61,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $917.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.18. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLAB. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

