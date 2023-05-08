Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. HP accounts for approximately 0.9% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,671,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,492 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,593 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,348,120 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $83,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,208 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,080,232. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $40.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71.

Insider Activity

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

