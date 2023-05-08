Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,146,000 after purchasing an additional 36,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 358,941 shares of company stock valued at $54,096,115 in the last quarter. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of ANET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.09. The company had a trading volume of 673,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $171.44.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.