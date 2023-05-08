Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,073 shares of company stock worth $57,755,134. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $117.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,048,194. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $299.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Further Reading

